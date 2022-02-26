CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Guadarrama carries New Hampshire…

Guadarrama carries New Hampshire past Binghamton 66-62

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama had 16 points and seven rebounds as New Hampshire narrowly beat Binghamton 66-62 on Saturday.

Marco Foster had 14 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire (14-12, 9-8 America East Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 10 points.

Christian Hinckson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Bearcats (11-15, 8-9). John McGriff added 12 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. New Hampshire defeated Binghamton 69-60 on Feb. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up