Groves leads Oklahoma against No. 9 Texas Tech after 23-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-10, 3-7 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tanner Groves scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 64-55 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Sooners are 8-4 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 7-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.9.

The Sooners and Red Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Hill is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds for the Sooners. Groves is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

McCullar is averaging 9.4 points for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

