Griffin scores 23 to lead Tulsa past South Florida 65-57

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:07 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 23 points as Tulsa ended its eight-game road losing streak, getting past South Florida 65-57 on Saturday.

Griffin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Rey Idowu had 13 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (9-16, 3-11 American Athletic Conference).

Jeriah Horne, whose 16 points per game entering the contest led the Golden Hurricane, had eight points (3 of 12).

Javon Greene had 15 points for the Bulls (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Russel Tchewa added 13 points. Caleb Murphy had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Tulsa defeated South Florida 76-45 on Jan. 29.

