Griesel leads North Dakota State over Oral Roberts 77-59

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:10 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points as North Dakota State breezed to a 77-59 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Rocky Kreuser had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bison (20-8, 12-4 Summit League), who have won six in a row.

Oral Roberts totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Issac McBride had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-9, 11-4). Max Abmas added 21 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 72-71 on Jan. 22.

