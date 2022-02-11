OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Griesel leads North Dakota State against St. Thomas after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

North Dakota State Bison (18-8, 10-4 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-16, 2-10 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Sam Griesel scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 84-81 overtime win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies are 4-6 in home games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit with 12.8 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.1.

The Bison are 10-4 against conference opponents. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 1.7.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last matchup 77-56 on Jan. 26. Rocky Kreuser scored 17 points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 15.4 points. Anders Nelson is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Kreuser is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds. Griesel is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 24.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

