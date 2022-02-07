OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Griesel layup lifts North…

Griesel layup lifts North Dakota St. past South Dakota 76-74

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel’s layup with three seconds left earned North Dakota State a 76-74 win over South Dakota on Monday night.

Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 28 points plus 10 rebounds and Grant Nelson had 19 points for North Dakota State (17-8, 9-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Griesel added 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros tied a season high with 21 points for the Coyotes (13-10, 6-6). Mason Archambault added 16 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 13 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes for the season. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 74-62 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up