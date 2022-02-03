OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Griesel carries North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-64

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:04 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 17 points and nine rebounds and Tyree Eady posted 15 points and five steals as North Dakota State beat Nebraska Omaha 71-64 on Thursday night.

Jarius Cook had 11 points for North Dakota State (15-8, 7-4 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 11 points.

Felix Lemetti had 17 points for the Mavericks (4-19, 3-9). Darrius Hughes added 12 points. Dylan Brougham had 10 points.

The Bison, who also beat Omaha 71-67 on Jan. 8., swept the season series with the Mavericks.

