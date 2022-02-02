Gregory leads Appalachian State against Texas State after 23-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-9, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-9, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Texas State Bobcats after Donovan Gregory scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 72-57 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Nighael Ceaser averaging 0.5.

The Mountaineers are 8-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Asberry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Isiah Small is shooting 45.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Adrian Delph is averaging 17.2 points for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

