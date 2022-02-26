CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Greene lifts Stony Brook…

Greene lifts Stony Brook over Albany 66-50

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Stony Brook rolled to a 66-50 victory over Albany on Saturday night.

Jaden Sayles had 15 points and eight rebounds and Anthony Roberts added 15 points and eight assists for the Seawolves (17-13, 9-8 America East Conference). Omar Habwe had 11 rebounds.

Jamel Horton had 14 points and six assists for the Great Danes (13-16, 9-8), who shot just 29.7% from the floor. Aaron Reddish added 11 points.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes this season. Stony Brook defeated Albany 86-75 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up