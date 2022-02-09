Greene leads Stony Brook against UMass-Lowell after 23-point performance

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-10, 4-6 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-10, 5-5 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday,…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-10, 4-6 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-10, 5-5 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 67-65 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Seawolves are 9-4 in home games. Stony Brook is ninth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The River Hawks are 4-6 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 5.7.

The Seawolves and River Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahlil Jenkins is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.9 points and two steals. Anthony Roberts is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Allin Blunt is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

