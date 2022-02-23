CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Greene leads Stony Brook…

Greene leads Stony Brook against UMass-Lowell after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-12, 8-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-13, 5-9 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 74-70 loss to the Hartford Hawks.

The River Hawks have gone 7-5 at home. UMass-Lowell scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Seawolves are 8-7 in conference play. Stony Brook has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last meeting 87-85 on Feb. 10. Anthony Roberts scored 28 points to help lead the Seawolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 9.7 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Jahlil Jenkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up