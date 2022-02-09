OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Green scores 24 to…

Green scores 24 to lift N. Iowa over S. Illinois 53-44

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois 53-44 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had seven points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (14-9, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nate Heise added 10 rebounds.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (12-13, 5-8). Ben Coupet Jr. added eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Salukis this season. Northern Iowa defeated Southern Illinois 69-68 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up