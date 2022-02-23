CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Green scores 21 to lift Northern Iowa past Indiana State

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:18 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Indiana State 88-82 on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points for Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 13 points and Trae Berhow had 12 points.

Cameron Henry had 23 points and seven assists for the Sycamores (11-18, 4-13), who have now lost four straight games. Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Julian Larry had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 80-74 on Jan. 11.

