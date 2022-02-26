Green leads Northern Iowa to MVC regular-season title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored seven of his 32 points in overtime to spark Northern Iowa to…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored seven of his 32 points in overtime to spark Northern Iowa to a 102-96 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday, wrapping up the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the Panthers.

Green made 16 of 18 free throws for UNI (18-10, 14-4), which has won four straight. Green hit a 3-pointer and four foul shots in the extra period. His basket with 28 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 87. Noah Carter had 24 points and seven rebounds, while Bowen Born scored a season-high 20.

Lucas Williamson scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Ramblers (22-7, 13-5). Ryan Schwieger added 17 points. Braden Norris had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Northern Iowa finished a game in front of Missouri State, Drake and the Ramblers in the MVC race.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Ramblers. Loyola Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 85-58 on Feb. 13.

