Green leads Northern Iowa against Loyola Chicago after 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:22 AM

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-9, 10-3 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-5, 9-3 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after AJ Green scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 53-44 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Ramblers have gone 10-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 10-3 in conference matchups. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Green averaging 2.0.

The Ramblers and Panthers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Ramblers. Lucas Williamson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Green is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

