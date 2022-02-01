Green leads Northern Iowa against Bradley after 24-point showing

Bradley Braves (12-10, 6-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-9, 7-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (12-10, 6-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-9, 7-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Bradley Braves after AJ Green scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 79-64 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 6-4 in MVC play. Bradley is the MVC leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Braves won the last matchup 71-69 on Dec. 2. Terry Roberts scored 20 points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.6 points. Noah Carter is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Roberts is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Mast is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

