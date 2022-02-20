CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Green Jr. leads UCF past East Carolina 69-66 at buzzer

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:44 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Central Florida to a 69-66 win over East Carolina on Sunday.

With 2.3 seconds remaining, Green caught an inbounds pass and launched from near the left baseline, the ball passing through the net as time expired.

Darius Perry had 12 points for Central Florida (16-9, 8-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyem Freeman added 11 points. Darius Johnson had seven rebounds and six assists.

Tristen Newton had 19 points for the Pirates (13-13, 4-10). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Brandon Suggs had 13 points.

The Knights improved to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Central Florida defeated East Carolina 92-85 on Jan. 18.

