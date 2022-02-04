Green Jr. carries UCF over South Florida 68-49

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points as Central Florida beat South Florida 68-49 on Thursday night.…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points as Central Florida beat South Florida 68-49 on Thursday night.

Darius Perry added 20 points for the Knights. Perry also had six rebounds.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for the Bulls (6-14, 1-7 American Athletic Conference), who have now lost four games in a row. Caleb Murphy added 11 points. Javon Greene had seven assists.

South Florida defeated Central Florida 75-51 on Jan. 15.

