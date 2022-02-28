Green Bay visits Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 26-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (5-24, 4-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-14, 10-7 Horizon) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (5-24, 4-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-14, 10-7 Horizon)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-78 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans have gone 8-1 at home. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Phoenix are 4-16 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Phoenix won the last meeting 70-63 on Jan. 21. Cade Meyer scored 16 points to help lead the Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 23.7 points for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 11 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Meyer is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

