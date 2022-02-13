OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Green Bay plays Milwaukee, aims to stop road losing streak

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

Green Bay Phoenix (4-20, 3-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-18, 6-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will attempt to end its 13-game road losing streak when the Phoenix visit Milwaukee.

The Panthers are 5-7 in home games. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Joey St. Pierre leads the Panthers with 5.6 boards.

The Phoenix are 3-12 in conference play. Green Bay has a 1-15 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 63-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 16 points, and Kamari McGee led the Phoenix with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gholston is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Emmanuel Ansong is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Nate Jenkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball

