CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Green Bay plays IUPUI…

Green Bay plays IUPUI after McGee’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 at home. IUPUI averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Phoenix are 3-16 in conference games. Green Bay has a 1-17 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won the last meeting 69-54 on Jan. 14. Donovan Ivory scored 19 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Bakari LaStrap is shooting 33.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Lucas Stieber is averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up