Green Bay plays IUPUI after McGee’s 20-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 at home. IUPUI averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Phoenix are 3-16 in conference games. Green Bay has a 1-17 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won the last meeting 69-54 on Jan. 14. Donovan Ivory scored 19 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Bakari LaStrap is shooting 33.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Lucas Stieber is averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.