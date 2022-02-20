Green Bay hosts Cleveland State following Gomillion’s 20-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (18-7, 14-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-22, 3-14 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (18-7, 14-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-22, 3-14 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Tre Gomillion scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 78-61 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 4-8 in home games. Green Bay has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 14-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Craig Beaudion averaging 1.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Vikings won the last meeting 85-69 on Feb. 5. Torrey Patton scored 16 points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Patton is averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Vikings. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

