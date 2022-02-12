Green Bay faces Milwaukee on 7-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (4-20, 3-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-18, 6-11 Horizon) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-20, 3-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-18, 6-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay comes into the matchup against Milwaukee as losers of seven straight games.

The Panthers have gone 5-7 at home. Milwaukee ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 31.4% from deep, led by Kyle Ross shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix are 3-12 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay gives up 69.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 63-49 on Jan. 6. DeAndre Gholston scored 16 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gholston is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.8 points. Tafari Simms is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Lucas Stieber is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists. Cade Meyer is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

