Green Bay faces Cleveland State, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Green Bay Phoenix (4-16, 3-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-5, 10-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -12.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay comes into the matchup with Cleveland State after losing three in a row.

The Vikings have gone 11-2 in home games. Cleveland State is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix are 3-8 in conference games. Green Bay has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings and Phoenix face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Torrey Patton is averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Lucas Stieber is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.