CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Grantsaan, Ware spark Morgan…

Grantsaan, Ware spark Morgan State to 82-48 romp over UMES

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan tossed in 19 points, De’Torrion Ware scored 17 and Morgan State rolled to an 82-48 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Malik Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish had six assists.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for the Hawks (10-14, 5-8). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added seven rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Hawks. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Morgan State 79-72 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up