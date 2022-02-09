Grand Canyon visits Utah Valley after Aimaq’s 24-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-5, 6-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-7, 6-4 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-5, 6-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-7, 6-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Fardaws Aimaq scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 57-54 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Wolverines are 8-1 on their home court. Utah Valley is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Antelopes are 6-3 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon leads the WAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvan Ouedraogo averaging 2.5.

The Wolverines and Antelopes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aimaq is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines. Connor Harding is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 17 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

