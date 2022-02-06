OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Grand Canyon defeats California…

Grand Canyon defeats California Baptist 56-50

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points as Grand Canyon won its ninth consecutive home game, beating California Baptist 56-50 on Saturday night.

Holland Woods had 11 points for Grand Canyon (16-5, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Taeshon Cherry added 10 points. Gabe McGlothan had 10 points and eight rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore had a career-high 12 rebounds plus six points.

Daniel Akin had 11 points for the Lancers (12-11, 2-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Ty Rowell added 10 points. Chance Hunter had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up