Grand Canyon beats Chicago State 85-64

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 12:13 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Holland Woods II scored 15 points and Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 85-64 on Wednesday night, giving Bryce Drew his 200th coaching victory.

Grand Canyon (19-7, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference) made 13 3-pointers.

The Cougars fell to 6-22, 2-13.

