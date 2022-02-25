Grand Canyon and Sam Houston face off in conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Sam Houston in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Antelopes have gone 12-2 at home. Grand Canyon ranks seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo leads the Antelopes with 6.6 boards.

The Bearkats have gone 12-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston ranks second in the WAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearkats won the last meeting 58-56 on Jan. 22. Jaden Ray scored 15 points to help lead the Bearkats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Savion Flagg is averaging 19.1 points and eight rebounds for the Bearkats. Ray is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.