Grambling visits Prairie View A&M after Gambrell’s 25-point game

Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-15, 5-5 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-15, 5-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays the Grambling Tigers after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-77 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.5 assists per game led by Gambrell averaging 2.7.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gambrell is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points. Jawaun Daniels is averaging 15 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Cameron Christon is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

