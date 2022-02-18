Grambling takes on Southern following Cowart’s 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (10-15, 7-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-11, 9-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (10-15, 7-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-11, 9-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Southern Jaguars after Shawndarius Cowart scored 20 points in Grambling’s 71-70 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 8-0 in home games. Southern has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-5 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 83-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Cameron Christon led the Tigers with 23 points, and Tyrone Lyons led the Jaguars with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Sears is averaging 4.5 points for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

Christon is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 12.7 points and three rebounds while shooting 41% over the past 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

