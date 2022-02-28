CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Grambling hosts Bethune-Cookman following Davis’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-20, 6-10 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-16, 8-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Grambling Tigers after Kevin Davis scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 87-84 overtime victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 6-3 on their home court. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Tra’Michael Moton averaging 3.4.

The Wildcats have gone 6-10 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 2.4.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 68-66 on Jan. 8. Moton scored 24 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Joe French is averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

