Grambling hosts Bethune-Cookman after Davis’ 24-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-20, 6-10 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-15, 8-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Grambling Tigers after Kevin Davis scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 87-84 overtime victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 at home. Grambling averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won the last matchup 68-66 on Jan. 8. Tra’Michael Moton scored 24 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Joe French is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

