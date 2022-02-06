Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after Hicks’ 25-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-13, 6-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-13, 6-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces the Grambling Tigers after Garrett Hicks scored 25 points in Alabama A&M’s 73-64 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Grambling ranks third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. A.J. Taylor leads the Tigers with 5.8 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Grambling.

Cameron Tucker is averaging 5.9 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Johnson is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

