Gordon leads Nicholls St. over Texas A&M-CC 83-80 in OT

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Gordon’s 3-pointer broke a tie with 3:52 left in overtime and Nicholls led the rest of the way.

Pierce Spencer had 17 points and seven rebounds for Nicholls State (16-9, 8-3 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Latrell Jones added 16 points and eight rebounds. Manny Littles had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Simeon Fryer scored a season-high 21 points for the Islanders (16-9, 5-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Trevian Tennyson added 20 points. De’Lazarus Keys had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Islanders on the season. Nicholls State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75 on Jan. 7.

