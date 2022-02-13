Gordon leads Mississippi Valley State against Alabama State after 21-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-21, 1-11 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-18, 5-7 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-21, 1-11 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-18, 5-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Alabama State Hornets after Devin Gordon scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 94-92 overtime loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 4-5 at home. Alabama State ranks eighth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 29.2 rebounds. Jordan O’Neal leads the Hornets with 5.1 boards.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-11 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 84-75 on Jan. 3. Kenny Strawbridge scored 27 points points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Liddell is scoring 9.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Trace Young is averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Gary Grant is averaging 9.2 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

