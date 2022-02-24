CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Gordon carries Nicholls St. past Northwestern St. 80-62

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 11:20 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 30 points as Nicholls State won its eighth straight game, getting past Northwestern State 80-62 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Nicholls State (19-9, 11-3 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kendal Coleman had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Demons (8-21, 5-10).

Carvell Teasett, the Demons’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

