Gordon carries Nicholls St. past McNeese St. 82-73

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:25 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had a career-high 31 points as Nicholls State beat McNeese State 82-73 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds for Nicholls State (17-9, 9-3 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Ryghe Lyons added 12 points and five blocks. Manny Littles had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Christian Shumate had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (10-17, 5-8). Zach Scott added 14 points. Collin Warren had 13 points.

