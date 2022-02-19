CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Gordon carries Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 84-70

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:06 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 28 points, Latrell Jones added 25 points and six rebounds, and Nicholls State won its seventh consecutive game, beating Houston Baptist 84-70 on Saturday.

Manny Littles had 12 points for Nicholls State (18-9, 10-3 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (8-15, 4-9). Brycen Long added 16 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Nicholls State defeated Houston Baptist 73-61 on Jan. 29.

