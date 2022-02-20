Goodwin leads No. 17 USC against Washington State after 24-point game

Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 USC faces the Washington State Cougars after Chevez Goodwin scored 24 points in USC’s 79-69 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans are 12-2 on their home court. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 6.1.

The Cougars are 7-7 against conference opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Efe Abogidi averaging 5.7.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Trojans won the last meeting 63-61 on Dec. 4. Goodwin scored 14 points points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Michael Flowers is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 6.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.