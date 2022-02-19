CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Good scores 30 to…

Good scores 30 to lead Winthrop over UNC Asheville 84-79

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Good had 30 points missing just once in 10 trips to the foul line and Winthrop beat UNC Asheville 84-79 on Saturday.

D.J. Burns Jr. had 12 points for Winthrop (19-8, 12-2 Big South Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Drew Buggs added 10 points and seven assists.

Cory Hightower was held to 4 points despite entering the matchup as the Eagles’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

LJ Thorpe tied a season high with 28 points for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-7). Tajion Jones added 16 points and eight rebounds. Drew Pember had 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Winthrop defeated UNC Asheville 86-80 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up