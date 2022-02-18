CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Gomillion leads Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 78-61

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:38 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tre Gomillion had 20 points as Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 78-61 on Friday night.

Torrey Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (18-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Yahel Hill also scored 11 points. D’Moi Hodge had 10 points.

Joey St. Pierre had 12 points for the Panthers (9-19, 7-12). Jordan Lathon added 11 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Cleveland State defeated Milwaukee 84-71 on Feb. 6.

