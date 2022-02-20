CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Green Bay 79-67

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 5:42 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a career-high 27 points as Cleveland State topped Green Bay 79-67 on Sunday.

Gomillion hit 11 of 13 shots.

Yahel Hill had 15 points for Cleveland State (19-7, 15-4 Horizon League). D’Moi Hodge added 11 points.

Cade Meyer scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-23, 3-15), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kamari McGee added 16 points. Ryan Claflin had 12 points.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Cleveland State defeated Green Bay 85-69 on Feb. 4.

