Goldwire leads Oklahoma against No. 20 Texas after 20-point showing

Texas Longhorns (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-11, 4-8 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -1; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 71-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Sooners are 9-4 in home games. Oklahoma is third in the Big 12 with 14.3 assists per game led by Goldwire averaging 3.6.

The Longhorns have gone 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Longhorns won the last meeting 66-52 on Jan. 12. Andrew Jones scored 22 points to help lead the Longhorns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldwire is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Allen is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

