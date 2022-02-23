CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Godwin scores 23 to carry Hampton past Campbell 68-66

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:26 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Marquis Godwin had 23 points, Russell Dean made a go-ahead basket with 1.3 seconds left, and Hampton narrowly beat Campbell 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Godwin made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Dean drove to his left and sank a step-back jumper from the free-throw line. Campbell’s heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.

Dean had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Hampton (9-17, 5-10 Big South Conference). Mario Haskett Jr and Najee Garvin each had 10 points.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points for the Fighting Camels (15-11, 8-7). Ricky Clemons added 18 points and six rebounds. Austin McCullough had eight rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Fighting Camels. Campbell defeated Hampton 75-60 on Jan. 26.

