Godwin carries Hampton over North Carolina A&T 93-82

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:11 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 27 points and Russell Dean added 24 points as Hampton topped North Carolina A&T 93-82 on Wednesday night.

Najee Garvin had 17 points for Hampton (8-16, 4-9 Big South Conference). Godwin made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Dean also had seven assists.

Justin Whatley had 17 points for the Aggies (11-16, 6-7). Kyle Duke added 15 points and Tyler Maye had 14 points.

The Pirates evened the season series against the Aggies. North Carolina A&T defeated Hampton 67-59 on Jan. 12.

