Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over IUPUI 72-57

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:39 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated IUPUI 72-57 on Thursday night.

Jalon Pipkins had 13 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (14-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Deonte Billups added 12 points.

B.J. Maxwell had 19 points for the Jaguars (2-20, 0-11). Nathan McClure added 17 points.

