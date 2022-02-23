CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Glover scores 22 to lift Samford past Furman 83-75

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:47 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 22 points as Samford beat Furman 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Logan Dye had 19 points for Samford (20-9, 10-7 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 12 points.

Mike Bothwell had 21 points and six rebounds for the Paladins (19-11, 11-6). Alex Hunter added 16 points. Jalen Slawson had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated Samford 81-49 on Dec. 29.

