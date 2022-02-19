OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Glover scores 20 to…

Glover scores 20 to lift Samford over UNC Greensboro 55-49

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 20 points as Samford topped UNC Greensboro 55-49 on Saturday.

Logan Dye had 13 points for Samford (18-9, 8-7 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jermaine Marshall added 11 rebounds.

The Spartans’ 28.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Samford opponent this season.

Samford totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kobe Langley had13 points and eight rebounds and Bas Leyte added 13 points for the Spartans (16-12, 8-8). . Kaleb Hunter had 12 points.

De’Monte Buckingham, the Spartans’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 61-58 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up