Glover scores 20 to carry Samford past Chattanooga 80-72

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:55 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 20 points and Logan Dye had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Samford beat Chattanooga 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Jaden Campbell and Jermaine Marshall scored 13 points apiece for Samford (14-8, 4-6 Southern Conference).

David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 31 points for the Mocs (18-5, 8-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Malachi Smith added eight rebounds and Silvio De Sousa grabbed seven rebounds.

